Brianna Longaphie says heat pumps would be a better alternative for heat considering the fluctuating price of furnace oil. Ms Longaphie and her son 4-year-old Rowan at home mid November. Charlotte MacAulay photo
The fluctuating cost of furnace oil and increasing cost of groceries is taking a toll, said a single mother of two who lives in Souris.
Brianna Longaphie said she has tough choices to make and as fall turns to winter she expects to have to spend more of her fixed income on oil than in previous years.
“Typically I would spend about $300 and it would last a few months, but now when I spend $300 that would only give me one month and sometimes not even,” Ms Longaphie said.
The fact that the price constantly changes only adds to the frustration.
On November 5 the cost of furnace oil on PEI was $1.97 cents per litre. By November 11 it had increased to $2.09 per litre. Then on November 16 it plunged to $1.88.
Ms Longaphie said actually filling the oil tank is something she can’t even think about these days.
“I have to keep an eye on it all the time,” she added.
Ms Longaphie said it would be ideal to have a heat pump replace the oil tank.
“It would definitely be a great alternative heat source,” she said.
Ms Longaphie rents subsidized housing from the province.
The province has several programs where residents can receive heat pump rebates, and in some cases free units, depending on their income.
Applicants must own their own home to be eligible.
There was no response by press time from the province as to whether or not they are looking into putting heat pumps in any of its subsidized housing.
“It would definitely be a lot more convenient to have a heat pump. Sometimes when I call (to order oil) they aren’t always able to come right away,” she added.
In 2020-21 the PEI government processed 4,409 rebates through Efficiency PEI, mostly for heat pumps, at a cost of $5.88 million from the provincial coffers.
The free heat pump program started on December 1, 2021. As of November 1, 2022 there were more than 1,600 free heat pumps installed, said a spokesperson for Efficiency PEI. The estimated cost of equipment and installation is approximately $5,000 per unit.
The province also has a home heating assistance program which is distributed by the Salvation Army.
Applicants are eligible for $1,000 per calendar year, said SA Lieutenant John Burton.
Over the years government has increased funding for the program which began in 2008. In January 2022 the Salvation Army received $400,000 for its food bank locations and to increase support for its home heating program.
“We’ve really worked hard to disperse the applications all over the province so we have them in all the public libraries and all the Access PEI locations and we can email applications to people,” Mr Barton said, noting they also take applications in-person and at their Charlottetown and Summerside locations.
The home heating program covers electric heat, propane, wood pellets and cord wood as well as furnace oil.
