Brianna Longaphie

Brianna Longaphie says heat pumps would be a better alternative for heat considering the fluctuating price of furnace oil. Ms Longaphie and  her son 4-year-old Rowan at home mid November. Charlotte MacAulay photo

The fluctuating cost of furnace oil and increasing cost of groceries is taking a toll, said a single mother of two who lives in Souris.

Brianna Longaphie said she has tough choices to make and as fall turns to winter she expects to have to spend more of her fixed income on oil than in previous years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.