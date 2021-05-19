As a resident of Eastern Kings I am very pleased to see that Minister Myers’ concern for the deforestation of PEI has come to the forefront of his agenda. (CBC article May 6, 2021). Residents and the Eastern Kings Community Association (ekcapei.com) have been advocating for the last two years that exact same thing to you.
The PEIEC, a crown corporation directly under your authority, has been trying to destroy a 400 hectare old forest wetland and marsh to erect seven 600-foot wind turbines.
The councillors of the RMEK also recently denied a building permit to the PEIEC for this very reason. The preservation of this forest and ecologically sensitive wetland was at the heart of their vote to deny the permit. As councillors clearly articulated in their reasoning, the protection of this natural resource was of prime importance to residents and the future generations of children growing up in this area.
The rate at which PEI is being deforested is as Peter Bevan Baker stated: “That truly is a drastic and shocking statistic.” He went on later to say: “he was kind of still reeling from the first statistic the minister gave us.”
Minister Myers in response said: “I am very concerned. We have to look at better ways to encourage people to protect ... and I think we have to look at what our options would be to penalize people for taking that away.”
Well one way you could show leadership Mr Myers, as Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, is to instruct the PEIEC to immediately withdraw their appeal of the RMEK council’s decision denying them the building permit to clear 400 hectares of old forest and wetland. Their denial was based on the same principles you are espousing about protecting our valuable forests.
I know this would be extremely difficult thing for the PEIEC to do as they have a huge investment in purchasing these wind turbines likely around $30-plus million but you could immediately direct them to restart the process and find a new more suitable site for their planned expansion. Seems as you have indicated there is plenty of already cleared land available. That land would be a much more environmentally friendly site and you would leave a clear demonstration of your seriousness about protecting our valuable but declining forest land.
The central plank in Canada’s Action Plan about reducing our carbon footprint is by protecting natural carbon sinks such as forests and wetland and the flora and fauna that act as scrubbers for cleaning the air we breathe. Your government’s position on climate change and carbon capture is almost a CARBON copy of the federal plan.
As you have stated: “ The damage done will impact generations to come. The best we can do now is mitigate them and start trying to reverse them. It will be well into my children’s time, when they’re my age before we can reverse it back to 2010, even.”
Well, Minister Myers, you can take a huge step right now by preventing the destruction of this pristine and majestic piece of PEI. Remember you can’t raze a forest and try to replace it with seedlings.
Do the right thing for the residents and future generations of Eastern Kings and protect what I like to call the living filter of our community.
Dave Fletcher,
East Point
