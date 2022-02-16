The cost of a 30-second commercial in the Super Bowl this past Sunday was $7 million. Sounds like a lot, but advertisers grabbed up the 80-plus spots for one reason. Awareness. Last year, 91.6 million people watched the game in the US alone. In Canada, where those same 30-second ads run around the $200,000 mark, 8.8 million people watched.
No matter if you’re watching the Super Bowl, Olympics, hockey, your favourite TV show, or even the local news, advertisers buy time to make you aware of their product.
I don’t know the cost of a commercial on the local news, but if it’s like most places I’ve worked, you rarely, if ever, buy a single ad, but rather a ‘flight’ of ads that run over the course of a given time and on given shows. Here on PEI, your ad is likely to get the most eyeballs on the local news. It’s dominant in its time slot because it’s the only TV news game in town.
Clearly, there are several businesses on the Island who understand the concept of awareness. It seems to me that I’ve been watching ads from the same PEI businesses for a long, long time. Some change it up, some just keep pounding away with the same ad and the same message. Both can be effective.
For example, I think I’ve seen the Horizon Hearing Centre ad a couple of hundred times. Currently I have no need for their product. But I’ve learned three things from seeing this ad repeatedly. One, they have three locations. Two, they have a hearing aid rental program and three, they are currently engaged in the longest game of Monopoly ever played with a seemingly endless supply of popcorn.
At the LG Furniture Gallery in Summerside, where it’s apparently still summer, they too have run the same ad over and over, but I’m certainly aware of who and what they are, so it’s working.
Over at McArthur’s Appliance and Mattress Gallery, I see they have new owners. Their new commercial is well done and I actually love the shot of their warehouse because supply chain issues have thrown a wrench into many who have tried to buy appliances. There is also a shot of a technician looking intently at a dishwasher door. I’m not making ‘fun’ of this particular shot, but just pointing out I’ve seen the ad enough times to know it’s there. I do not know, however, if there is still free delivery, because the two adorable grandkids who used to deliver that message are gone, and I’m also left to wonder if a ‘real person’ still answers the phone.
Speaking of adorable kids, the pair over at Good Guys Auto Glass have been sledding and making signs this winter. The latest ad is wonderfully in touch and thanks Islanders for shopping locally, but I did almost forget my notepad.
It’s no surprise with the hot housing market on PEI that a number of realtors are dipping their toes in the TV advertising pool. Some, like Michael Poczynek have been at it for awhile, and then there’s newcomers to TV like Impress Island Reality and Cheryl Burns over at Provincial. Ms Burns shows an information filled display board to fellow employees as she talks about her experience. For those playing along at home, the list price of the house on her display is $699 (thousand). Offer #1 is $720 with no conditions. Offer #2 is $725 but is dependent on financing. Offer #3 is $730, but contingent on financing and an inspection. Offer #4 is $740 contingent on an inspection. This example alone shows the PEI housing market is not in Kansas anymore. I’m also taking offer #4.
I’d be remiss, and potentially out of work, if I didn’t mention that print and on-line ads are extremely effective with their target audiences as well. I mean who doesn’t read their weekly flyers.
