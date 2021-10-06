“If you burn your rear, you’ll have to sit on the blisters!”
I often sing a song called The Fields of Athenry. It’s a story about an Irish guy who gets caught stealing food for his hungry family. There was a time when the punishment for such crimes was exile to far off Australia. Anyone the government wanted to get clear of was shipped out.
I had an Irish friend who did a lot of travelling after school. He always dreamed of seeing the outback of Australia. Flying became a little more worrisome after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Security was heightened at airports around the world, and screening points were no place to joke around. My friend didn’t get that memo. He thought he would lighten the mood, while going through customs screening upon entering Australia. Security guards were grilling him with the usual questions. It was when they asked if he had a criminal record that my friend decided to inject a little humour.
“Do you have a criminal record?” the Aussie agent inquired.
“I wasn’t aware you still needed one to get in!” the Irish man quipped.
My friend ended up being detained several hours for that little punchline. Actions have consequences my friends.
The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues this Thursday, October 7 at 8 pm at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner. Fiddlers’ Sons will welcome special musical guests the Red Dirt Girls.
The group Red Dirt Girls was formed in the winter of 2019. They are three talented female artists, including owner of the Red Dirt Girl Room music venue, singer-songwriter and recording artist Jeannie Cameron, Fiddlers’ Sons own multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and recording artist Keelin Wedge and professionally trained mezzo-soprano vocalist and rhythm guitarist Christine Cameron. Together they cover a variety of genres. When you put these three together their jaw-dropping, naturally sweet but powerful harmonies will blow you away. This week’s show is one of my top picks for a concert not to miss. These girls will really be a hit with you all. See you Thursday night.
