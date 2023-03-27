Premier King’s “contemptuous” comments about closing CBC on PEI has lost the PC’s at least one vote…from former CBC radio host and PC MLA Wayne Collins. The premier has not responded to this letter.
“Mr. Premier, I have just listened to a recording of you and someone, who appears to be a voter. In this recording you said "If CBC went off the air, it wouldn't bother me for the rest of my life. I can't watch it or listen to it...ah my wife has it on, I come in the kitchen, I turn it off"
What a shameful statement from the Premier of Prince Edward Island! Before you assumed the office of Premier, you were quite happy to cash your Political Panel cheques given to you by the CBC. Was it only because you were on the air spouting opinions that it was then worthwhile to listen to the CBC?
I was a proud employee of the CBC for over 31 years, the bulk of that time serving Prince Edward Islanders. I know how important it is that there be an on-the-ground presence of the public broadcaster in this province. Do you?
As a former member of the Legislative Assembly, having served in the third mandate of the Pat Binns Progressive Conservative government, I am deeply appalled and disappointed by your contemptuous statements regarding the future of the CBC.
Sadly, over the years, CBC corporate policies have reduced the public broadcaster's presence in our province to barely a step above storefront operations. When the Premier of PEI tells voters that he wouldn't be bothered for the rest of his life if CBC went off the air, you are jeopardizing the livelihoods of many dedicated journalists, who are also Prince Edward Island citizens.
I fondly recall Premier Pat Binns joining with hundreds of supporters of the CBC in a demonstration on University Avenue aimed at reversing cuts to the CBC. You, sir, are no Pat Binns!
I will not be voting Progressive Conservative in the upcoming election.
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
