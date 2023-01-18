Gertie

Popped in on the weekend for George’s Deck & Recovery Juniors at the Montague Curling Club. It’s great to see so many kids participating in the spiel and that junior programs are thriving. I’m not sure how many years George has been doing this but he deserves recognition.

On Down East Auto team night I knew something was up when I saw Scott Annear, Phil MacDonald and Robyn MacDonald arriving at club in separate vehicles. This riddle was quickly solved as I watched Scott and teammates Eric Decoursey, Bernie Holland and Brian Crane take the ice against Robyn, Chris MacKinnon, Linda Roach and Mary MacDonald. At the start it looked like Scott was in trouble being down 4-0 after two ends but I believe Bernie helped him calm the team and regroup. Robyn never got another point.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.