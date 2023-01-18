Popped in on the weekend for George’s Deck & Recovery Juniors at the Montague Curling Club. It’s great to see so many kids participating in the spiel and that junior programs are thriving. I’m not sure how many years George has been doing this but he deserves recognition.
On Down East Auto team night I knew something was up when I saw Scott Annear, Phil MacDonald and Robyn MacDonald arriving at club in separate vehicles. This riddle was quickly solved as I watched Scott and teammates Eric Decoursey, Bernie Holland and Brian Crane take the ice against Robyn, Chris MacKinnon, Linda Roach and Mary MacDonald. At the start it looked like Scott was in trouble being down 4-0 after two ends but I believe Bernie helped him calm the team and regroup. Robyn never got another point.
I was late getting to Souris last Tuesday but caught a good game between Cara Eastman, Norman McIntosh, Bev Thomas and Anne Kenny MacDonald against Pat O’Connor, Anne Peters, Tracy Warren and Doug Moss. Miss Eastman held on for the win despite having a difference in a call to sweep or not with Norman. Norman won out and the shot was made. The firemen from Souris rounded into a very competitive team just in time for last weekend’s provincials in Montague.
Arnie Nabuurs, Angus Mellish and Andrew McRuer were out-gunned in Wednesday night competitive against Nate Shaw, Aaron Haight, Hannah Hogan and Brodie Quinn. This young junior team was on fire.
Thursday night we had an interesting evening with four mens teams playing for spots in upcoming games with Scotland. It made for great curling to watch on all four ices.
The King of Clubs was exciting as well with our pot growing once again. This week we’re looking at potentially $20,000 up for grabs.
