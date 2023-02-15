Jeff Hutcheson

All I wanted to do was to redeem some points for a hotel room. It seemed to me like it was a simple, clear-cut process. I wish.

During our recent trip to Montreal, we flew out of Halifax because I didn’t have a spare arm and leg to give to Air Canada for the cost from here. Since our scheduled arrival back from Montreal was late evening, we booked a stay at the Hilton Garden Inn near the airport and drove back the next morning. A week before we left, I jumped on the website to book a room, and after selecting a room it asked me if I wanted to pay with cash, or a combination of points and cash. I don’t necessarily collect Hilton points, but over the course of traveling for work and pleasure, I remember signing up for their loyalty program.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.