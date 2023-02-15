All I wanted to do was to redeem some points for a hotel room. It seemed to me like it was a simple, clear-cut process. I wish.
During our recent trip to Montreal, we flew out of Halifax because I didn’t have a spare arm and leg to give to Air Canada for the cost from here. Since our scheduled arrival back from Montreal was late evening, we booked a stay at the Hilton Garden Inn near the airport and drove back the next morning. A week before we left, I jumped on the website to book a room, and after selecting a room it asked me if I wanted to pay with cash, or a combination of points and cash. I don’t necessarily collect Hilton points, but over the course of traveling for work and pleasure, I remember signing up for their loyalty program.
In order to see how many points I had collected over the years, I had to sign in to their loyalty program website. In order to do that, I had to have my password, which I must have submitted years ago. But this isn’t about not remembering that password. No sir. I went to my password ‘storage’ area, and scrolled down to Hilton and there it was. But as an aside here, my password storage area contains 46 entities that require passwords. Forty-six. But that’s another column.
I signed in and was delighted to find out I had collected enough points to ‘almost’ pay for one night’s stay. My total number of points was right there in front of me. The room came to just over $176 with taxes, and with my points redemption, the cost would be $23. Cool. I hit the pay button. Nothing. Tried again. Nothing. Finally a little box came up which said there is a problem with my request, so please try again, or call this 1-800 number. I tried again. And again. Nothing. Much to my delight, when I called the 1-800 number, it was answered in seconds. I told the lady what I was trying to do, and she asked me to give her the information, which I did. I could hear her entering my info, then silence, then “Can I put you on hold for a moment?” Sure.
When she came back she said she was also having an issue and couldn’t figure it out, but could she put me on hold again while she talked to her supervisor. No problem, I was impressed with the service. Hello sir? Yes. I’m sorry, but you don’t have any points. What? But I was looking directly at my points on my screen. I beg your pardon?
It seems Hilton sent out an email 15 months ago, informing everyone to use their points by December 31, 2022. I must have missed that email. I said I didn’t have a chance to book a Hilton hotel room in the past 15 months, you know, because I wasn’t traveling much, you know, because of the pandemic. She said she realized that, but that’s why everyone was given 15 month’s notice. So, are you telling me the pandemic is over? Did it end on December 31, 2022? Hardly. But I knew I was in an unwinnable situation.
Shortly after arriving home from Montreal I got an email from WestJet telling me if I didn’t use my ‘WestJet dollars’ by February 19th, I would lose them. Wait. I have over $900 WestJet dollars from a cancelled trip about a year ago. That’s not points, that’s money I actually spent. WestJet doesn’t even fly into Charlottetown anymore.
I knew I should have taken that WestJet flight last year and stayed at a Hilton. My life would have been so much easier.
