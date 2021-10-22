The members of the French youth group Acad’EST Jeunesse will walk in the shoes of the homeless for a night to raise funds and bring awareness of their plight.
The eight members will arrive at the parking lot of Remedy RX on Main Street in Souris on the evening of Friday, October 22 armed with cardboard boxes and tarps and pallets, one of the youth, Mitchel White, said.
“We are going to live like the homeless for a night and build a shelter,” he added.
Fellow member Carson Bernard explained how actually “putting on their boots” will bring more awareness to the issue.
The youths also look forward to participation from the public.
A school bus will be on-site to store the donations they hope to collect for the Souris Food Bank. Monetary donations will also be accepted for the benefit of a homeless shelter in Charlottetown.
The mandate of the group is to promote French in the school community, however, the students who all attend École-La-Belle-Cloche want to move out into the community.
The shelter will be in place from 6 pm to 6 am the next morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.