Everywhere you look, no matter what restrictions are in place or what aspects of life they affect, there is a common theme.
Whether it’s hockey shutting down, having to wear masks in school or losing a live Christmas concert performance, children have adopted a grin and bear it attitude to the strange age we live in.
As a reporter doing COVID stories, you hear it over and over: kids are resilient. Certainly there is disappointment that they can’t get on the ice, or sing in front of parents and staff in the gym, but kids just dust themselves off and carry on with life.
Some adults in this country, and in this province, could learn from our young friends.
Unfortunately, we have seen many cases of infantile behaviour in response to COVID restrictions. People who say the pandemic is a hoax, or masks don’t work, or berate innocent employees for enforcing mask mandates, are all adults.
Fortunately, Dr Heather Morrison’s message to be kind has resonated greatly in our province. While our kids set an example for us, we must set an example for them in treating people with kindness and respect: particularly those who work in difficult positions serving the public, like frontline health care workers and teachers.
Older youths have also risen above and beyond the call. After the province announced people in the greater Charlottetown area aged 20-29 should get tested, they showed up in droves to testing sites. They heeded the call from Dr Morrison and despite waiting hours for their turn to be swabbed, came away urging people to be kind to those working around the clock to conduct tests and contact tracing.
Parents are used to teaching their kids, but this time I hope we learn from them.
Josh Lewis
