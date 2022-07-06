As Georgetown gears up to celebrate Summer Days the first event, back by popular demand, is the Car Rally.
The event, which takes place on July 12 at 6 pm starting at the Holland College Georgetown Campus parking lot, takes a little over two hours to complete and will take participants along a variety of roads throughout the region, organizer Mallory Peters said.
It is the sixth year for the event, said Ms Peters, who describes it as a scavenger hunt on wheels.
“You have to do odometer readings for part of it and the second part is a little trickier,” she explained.
“I have all of the street names on a chart, but they are scrambled so you have to unscramble the word of a street and as you come to (it),” she said.
Part of the fun is the sometimes-heated conversations that can arise in the car as participants grapple with instructions.
“The third portion is counting your lefts and rights,” she said.
Throughout the course there are questions to answer and they need to be answered in order.
The carloads of people can expect the unexpected as the route could be anywhere throughout Kings County. Last year’s route took players on a zigzag route all the way to Primrose and back.
It is designed so locals and people, who aren’t necessarily familiar with the area, are equally qualified.
“The more I can confuse people the more fun it is,” Ms Peters said with a chuckle. “Every year there are new twists and turns and there is no road that is off limits.”
In the past there have been upwards of 30 cars entered in the rally and even with pandemic restrictions last year the event was held with 15 or so cars.
The winner takes home a trophy along with a $50 gift card from What’s the Scoop. The runner-up receives a $25 gift card.
