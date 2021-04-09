Advertisers image

Thanks to the following advertisers for supporting our annual PEI Fisheries edition. 

Atlantic Superstore (Loblaws Ltd)

Beach Point Processing Co

Bobby Morrissey

Brudenell Tire Centre

Central Northumberland Fishermen

Docherty’s Auto Service

Eastern Kings Fishermen

Fair Isle East/ Fair Isle Ford

Five Star Shellfish Inc

General Auto (NAPA - Montague, Morell, Alberton, Summerside)

Government of Prince Edward Island

Government Members Office

Kings Auto Parts

L’ Nuey

Lawrence MacAulay

Machon’s Point Fishermen

MacPhee's Custom Marine

Main Street Mall, Souris

North Lake Fisheries

PEI Lobster Marketing Board

Quartermaster Marine

Quinn’s Marine

Rainbow Net & Rigging

Seafood 2000

Southern Kings & Queens Fishermen

Stewart & Beck Home Building/Home Hardware

Things To Rent

Timber Koke’s Sawmill

Vernon D'Eon

W & R Fisheries

West Prince Bookkeeping

White's Fabrication

