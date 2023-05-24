Listing ferry

The disabled MV Holiday Island was listing at the Wood Islands ferry terminal summer 2022 after a fire on board. Dredging will have to take place in the Northumberland Strait to accommodate a new ferry.  Graphic file photo

The Northumberland Strait will be dredged in the coming years to make way for a new ferry, and local fishers are apprehensive that the dredged material could be dumped on their lobster grounds.

Transport Canada says no decision has been made about whether the dumping will occur at sea or on land, but Wood Islands area fishers came away from an April meeting concerned about the future of their catches.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.