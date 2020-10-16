For Randy and Mavis Drenth, farming was something they both always wanted to do.
"We never thought we would have the opportunity but it has worked out," Mavis told virtual visitors to their Springfield farm for the 2020 edition of Open Farm Day. The on-farm visits normally associated with the event had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They moved to PEI from Ontario in 2007. Randy now works full time on the cattle farm while Mavis does have an off-farm job.The couple has two children-- Taylor and Thomas.
At the time the video was filmed, there were only beef cross cattle on the farm. Mavis explained "if you have ever been to a dairy farm before, you know they keep only the female calves for milking and they send the male calves away so we are the place where they go."
Biosecurity is a major priority at Tamerix Farm. Mavis explained there are a lot of young animals on the farm and "we have to be very careful how many people we let in.We have to make sure people have taken the proper precautions for cleaning and anybody who has come from another farm is required to change their clothes and footwear."
All of the calves on the Springfield farm are bottle-fed and all of the bottles are sanitized after every feeding. Mavis said "we take every precaution we can to ensure our animals are safe." A specialty made machine allows them to fill six bottles at a time.
"We feed our calves twice a day-- at 5:30 in the morning and again at 5 p.m.," Mavis said during the video tour of the farm.
When calves arrive at the farm, they are placed in the calf barn where they are housed in individual pens for the first seven or eight weeks before being placed in the herd pen.
"Once the cattle are weaned from the bottle, we remove the separators between the pens so they can play with their buddy behind them and run around," Mavis said.
She prefers to think of the cattle barn like a giant baby playpen, noting "they have their own safe space and they grow.“Mavis said the family is often asked by visitors to the farm why the calves are housed in individual pens.
"The calves are not tied," she noted. "They are free to move around in their individual pens. It is for their own health and safety and it also helps us moni- tor each calf individually. If a calf does get sick, they are separated from the rest of the herd. The cattle don't seem to notice that their friend is sick and they can be on their own and recover." Mavis said the calves are kept inside to offer them shelter from the elements.
Randy noted the farm also grows barley and corn, with the barley used for straw for bedding the animals.While most of the corn is used for feed, Randy noted his son does grow some for sale at a roadside stand.
"All of our corn is grown under a biodegradable film," Randy said."If you drive by in the spring, you will think we use a lot of plastic but it is all biodegradable and it gives our corn a great start."
At eight weeks of age, Mavis explained the cattle are moved into another barn, where they will stay for approximately two months before being moved to the finishing barn.The cattle are free to walk around the barn and there is feed in front of them at all times. There is also controlled ventilation-- in the summer there is always fresh air coming in and "in the winter we can contain the wind and the cold."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.