Former Murray River defenceman Brandon Gormley has been playing hockey in Europe’s top leagues since 2017, and now the 28-year-old has signed with a team in Germany.
Gormley signed a contract recently with the Straubing Tigers of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), the country’s top league.
The move comes after he spent the previous season and a half with the Frolunda Indians of the Swedish Hockey League. He has also played for that league’s Mora IK and TPS Turku of the Finnish league.
Gormley arrived in Germany the morning of December 22 and has completed a period of self-isolation. The DEL regular season began on December 17.
The former NHL first-round draft pick said he’s happy to be playing at all, considering the uncertainty across the hockey world brought on by the pandemic.
“I remember when our season got cancelled last year. You’re never dreaming it will affect the next season, and then here we are, almost a year later and it’s still messing things up. It’s good to be able to play.”
The Tigers finished third in the DEL last season, so Gormley hopes to continue his streak of recent success with Frolunda, which includes winning the Champions Hockey League in 2019 and 2020, the Swedish league championship in 2019 and being part of Canada’s 2017 Spengler Cup-winning team.
“They’ve got a good team here. Obviously, they had a great year last year. Everyone’s really excited to get the season going and get playing and in a routine, string some wins together and make a run,” Gormley said. “It’s a respected league, a lot of good players come through here.”
Gormley said he tried to hold out for another contract in Sweden, but there was uncertainty over when or if the season would start, and whether some owners could still afford to pay the players. So he made the move to Germany.
“There’s a lot of guys who are not going to have a job. Lots of questions up in the air,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s important to play. You don’t take it for granted. I’m happy to be here and happy to get going again.”
Gormley missed the Tigers’ first two games while isolating, butmade his debut January 2 in a 3-1 win over ERC Ingolstadt. It was his first professional game in 297 days, with no training camp or exhibition games to help.
Prior to the game he said, “I was able to do well in (the first) practice. A real game is different, but I’m sure it will come back quickly. I had a really long off-season to train.”
In a German-language press release posted on the Straubing Tigers’ website, general manager Jason Dunham said the Island defenceman brings a lot of experience to the club.
“In the past few years, he has played at the very highest level and with his experience, he will complement our existing defence very well.”
Gormley played 58 games in the NHL for the Phoenix Coyotes, who selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft, and the Colorado Avalanche. When things didn’t pan out, he jumped to Sweden in 2017 and said he has fond memories of his time there.
“It was great. Sweden is one of the top leagues over here. Winning the Champions Hockey League back-to-back was pretty special because it’s the top 32 teams in Europe battling it out. You’re the best team in Europe for two years. Frolunda was a great organization. We did things right, we worked hard. We took a lot of valuable lessons and life lessons.
“Some players go their whole careers and don’t get a chance to play for a championship. It was an awesome experience.”
Meanwhile, Gormley wasn’t able to come home to PEI this summer due to the pandemic, spending the time in Calgary where he and his fiancee live. He did, however, get a visit from parents Darren and Shannon in Sweden just before the pandemic began.
“That was tough, not getting home to see family and friends after being away all winter. It’s going to be two years by the time I get home again next summer. There’s not much we can really do.”
He said he appreciates the support of family and friends in Murray River.
“Everybody’s always asking my parents. Everybody’s been along for the ride with me.”
