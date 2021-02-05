St Peter’s Bay mayor Ronnie MacInnis recently dropped off the final installment of the community’s pledge to the Eastern Kings Health Foundation Capital Campaign. The campaign, launched in 2015 surpassed the goal of $500,000 for the purchase of equipment for the Souris Hospital. The foundation also supports Colville Manor, Mental Health & Addictions and Home Care in the region. Accepting the $300 donation on behalf of EKHF are vice president Gail MacInnis and board member Bonnie MacDonald. Charlotte MacAulay photo