The Eastern Kings Health Foundation continues to have a huge impact on the health of residents in the region, but it would be impossible without the help of generous donors, said president Gail MacInnis.
As they wrap up The People you know, Care you can trust Capital Campaign, collecting the final installments of pledges made in 2015, Ms MacInnis said the organization has continued to provide vital equipment and resources to all the health care facilities under their mandate.
Some of the recently purchased equipment include a blanket warmer, wheelchairs, a portable patient lift and a convection oven for Souris Hospital; books and pamphlets for Mental Health & Addiction Services; pressure points relief mattresses for Colville Manor and funding for Home Care to provide daily incidentals for clients.
“These acquisitions will benefit not only the health, but also the comfort of those who depend on services in eastern Kings,” Ms MacInnis said.
Ronnie MacInnis, mayor of St Peter’s Bay agrees.
He recently dropped off the final installment of his community’s donation.
“The hospital is an important facility in the area,” Mr MacInnis said. “There is always something that needs to be upgraded and it is good to have the funds coming in.”
In looking at the long list of equipment the foundation has purchased over the past few years, Mr MacInnis spied the vein viewer, imaging equipment for detecting veins.
The item which cost over $9,000 is used throughout the hospital on the patient floor and in the lab and dialysis unit.
“It is such a simple little thing that makes life so much easier for so many,” Mr Macinnis said.
The regional area of the foundation ranges from East Point to Morell, to Little Pond to Bridgetown, and all points in between. The population of the area is approximately 7,500, but can swell up to 15,000 from May to September when summer residents and visitors arrive.
There are many ways people can donate, Ms MacInnis said.
Whether through a one-time donation, a bequest or memorial, each and every one is important and the foundation is always striving to make it easy for donors.
“We are now set up to accept a gift of life insurance,” Ms MacInnis said.
“It is a trouble-free way to leave a generous gift that does not diminish the value of your estate and will reduce estate taxes at the same time.”
More information on EKHF can be found at www.ekhf.ca or by calling 902-687-7150.
