When staff and residents at Dr John M Gillis Memorial Lodge in Belfast heard about the fire at Le Chez-Nous nursing home in Wellington they got to work creating care packages to send to the 47 displaced residents.
“I can hardly imagine, in the middle of the night, having to get up and leave in a hurry,” Joyce Ireland, a resident of Gillis Lodge, said.
She remembers what it feels like to be displaced for a short time after a fire at her own home.
“I can imagine the heartache,” she said about not knowing when it would be possible to move back home.
Ms Ireland hopes the contents of the care packages will offer some comfort to Le Chez-Nous residents.
“We gathered up all sorts of things for them,” she said.
Residents at the lodge organized an assembly line to lovingly fill 47 heart-shaped bags with chocolate and candies, one for each Le Chez-Nous resident.
Along with that they gathered up items such as jigsaw puzzles, crossword books and teddy bears. They also sent along some movies and popcorn so the Le Chez-Nous residents might enjoy a movie night together.
The package also included a large heart-shaped card thoughtfully signed by the lodge residents.
“We will be thinking of them in the next month or two,” Ms Ireland said.
The fire at Le Chez-Nous on January 19 has been ruled accidental.
According to a statement from the provincial fire marshal’s office, the fire occurred in a crawl space on the basement level of the facility’s furnace room. A fault in electrical circuitry from the original structure built on-site was the cause.
Personnel from the fire marshal’s office, the long-term care home’s insurance company, a propane expert, a provincial electrical inspector and an electrical engineer from Halifax all contributed to the investigation.
Since the night of the incident, residents of Le Chez-Nous have found refuge at Mill River Resort about 42.5 kilometres from Wellington.
Marcel Richard, president of Le Chez-Nous Co-operative, said the staff at Mill River and the public have been incredibly supportive.
Some rooms at the resort had previously been booked by the public but quickly cancelled when they realized Le Chez-Nous residents would need the space.
Some residents have moved to other facilities in O’Leary and Tignish but the majority continue to stay at the resort.
For now the stay at the resort is being funded by the co-operative and it isn’t certain if these costs will be covered by insurance.
Mr Richard hopes the next move for most residents will be back into their Wellington home in February but plans are uncertain at this time.
He has been speaking with nearby long-term care facilities and the manager of the resort to work out a back-up plan in case a move back to Wellington is delayed.
“Our prayers are there for them,” said Ms Ireland on behalf of residents at Gillis Lodge. All hope their counterparts will be able to move back to Wellington soon.
