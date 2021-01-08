It was obvious going into the 2020/21 minor hockey season there would be no Montague-Mount Hamilton Peewee Goodwill Hockey Exchange.
It was certainly disappointing, especially after the 2020 trip to Ontario for the Montague team was cut at the last minute in March, said Mike Annear, alumni and longtime organizer of the annual event.
“It’s unfortunate, but we are very confident that next year we will be able to get going again and jump on the bus in March and head to Hamilton,” Mr Annear said.
The history of the event goes back to 1969 when Ernie McKenna, originally from Greenfield, was coaching minor hockey in Hamilton, Ontario. As the story goes, Mr McKenna contacted his sister Mary Hennebery in New Perth to ask about the possibility of a PEI team hosting his Hamilton squad for a few games and a bit of Island hospitality.
A good time was had by all and that inaugural event launched a reciprocal exchange which took place annually - until now.
In the exchange’s 51 years a few obstacles were periodically thrown at teams preparing to make the trip, but they always managed to overcome them.
One year there was a rail strike that forced the team to change their travel plans and there was the winter of 2015 when PEI was slammed with record amounts of snow and storm after storm during the exchange week.
“2015 wasn’t very much fun, but (the exchange) happened,” Mr Annear said.
That year the Mount Hamilton team arrived safely on PEI but storms interrupted a full rink schedule. Nonetheless visiting players enjoyed a real PEI March Break with their billet families.
“We did end up playing one or two games, but I think if you talk to the kids who were here that year they had a great experience,” Mr Annear said.
The parents who were snowbound in hotels, not so much, he added.
Looking for the silver lining of the COVID cancellations, Mr Annear said missing a whole cycle of exchanges means in 2022 the exchange will be right back on track with the Montague team heading to Ontario.
“All groups on both sides have full intentions of resuming as soon as we can physically do so,” Mr Annear said.
