A Kings County softball player has made the provincial under-14 girls team, and another was named as an affiliate player for potential call-ups.
Sydney Morrison of St George’s and Grace Bedour of Fortune both play under the banner of the Cardigan Softball Association, which covers most of the county.
The U14 Whitecaps’ roster consists of 17 girls and three affiliate players.
Head coach Jeff Ellsworth of Alberton said 60 girls tried out for the team, which is an uncharacteristically large number. The coaching staff decided to hold an intrasquad tournament and a skills testing combine to assess the players in all aspects of the game.
“Sydney performed really well (in the tournament), pitching and at the plate,” he said. “She scored really well in the skills testing as well. She earned her spot.”
Ellsworth said with the girls’ young age, the coaching staff is still in the process of deciding who will play at which positions.
“I’ve only had them for one practice. (Sydney) will get some time pitching, but more than likely she’ll be an infielder.”
Morrison, 13, said she has been working hard to make the provincial team after just missing the cut last year.
“It’s definitely an honour to be able to play with this great group of girls,” she said, especially coming from a smaller association.
Her mom, Amy, said her game has developed a lot over the past year.
“She buckled down and made some improvements to her game. She had a really great season last year in Cardigan and she did some pitching clinics and hitting clinics to up her game and be ready for this year. She was super excited to say the least (about making the team) and honoured to wear PEI on her jersey.”
Morrison said she enjoys pitching and usually plays first base the rest of the time.
“When I’m on the mound, I get really confident and I feel really good in my ability. Knowing I have a good team to back me up, it’s going to be exciting.”
Amy said they are both excited for her to learn from Ellsworth, a longtime softball star at the national and international level for Canada. He won gold at the 2012 Pan American championship and is a six-time all-star at nationals.
“She’s definitely going to learn a lot and be pushed hard, and that’s something she has needed and is really looking forward to, to get his expertise. That’s a huge honour to be chosen by Jeff and know he sees potential in her,” she said. “It’s fantastic. We are all super excited to work with Jeff.”
Amy said batting is a weak point in Sydney’s game and she thinks having Ellsworth for a coach will make a big difference in that area.
“She’s got some power. She just has to learn how to use it.”
Ellsworth said the coaches chose a large roster by design, in part to plan for potential COVID-19 interruptions and to be able to play intrasquad games.
“I wanted to work with as many athletes as possible because they’re still in (an early stage) of development in their softball careers,” he said. “A lot of the athletes I have, play other sports as well. We promote that. We’re never, ever going to penalize you for being a multi-sport athlete.”
Meanwhile, Bedour is one of three affiliated players and Ellsworth said they are invited to practices and training sessions.
“If she comes up and plays games, she’ll have some time on the mound,” he said, adding she’ll probably play in the infield as well.
“She’s a strong kid. She throws the ball really well. She’s got really good spin on the ball. At such a young age, that’s very rare and you have to have it to make the ball move up or down,” he said. “She’s going to learn a lot about the hitting part of the game. She’s going to improve a lot.”
Bedour, who is about to turn 13, said it means a lot to her to potentially see some playing time with the provincial team.
“I’ve been playing softball almost since I can remember. I’ve worked hard and it’s honestly an honour to be able to play on this team with some of the best athletes on the Island.”
She’s also excited to play for Ellsworth.
“He has such a great reputation, he’s a really good coach. I feel like I could learn a lot from him.”
Bedour plays third base but she prefers being on the mound.
“I like the suspense of what’s going to happen next. I’m really confident with the ball and it feels good to pitch to other girls.”
Her father Aaron said she has been working hard attending hitting and pitching clinics. He’s also looking forward to seeing her work with Ellsworth and the rest of the coaching staff.
“It’s going to be an awesome experience.”
The Whitecaps have a busy tournament schedule, including six or seven off-Island, the coach said. They also plan to attend the Canadian championship in Brandon, Manitoba in August, if the pandemic allows. Players on the provincial teams continue to play with their club team between tournaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.