A few members of the Montague Legion gathered last week to mark the 89th anniversary of their branch. From left are Stewart Dewar, Brian Rector, Charlotte and Sterling Conrad, Sharon MacKinnon, Debi Smith, Donna Young, Eric Weatherbie and Maxine Evans.
Members of the Montague Legion Branch executive Brian Rector and Sterling Conrad take a look at a historical photo of the founding members of the organization. Last week the Legion commemorated its 89th anniversary with a small ceremony at their location on Douses Road.
