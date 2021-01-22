Snow crunched under the feet of dozens of Islanders who snowshoed the Cardigan Trail network together on the weekend.
Promoting safe social activities and fitness, GO East!, the PEI Newcomers Association and the South East Environmental Association offered free use of between 30 and 40 pairs of snowshoes Saturday morning.
“It’s just a beautiful trail and it was a great day for it,” said Elizabeth Boehner of Peters Road who had been out to hike the new trail in the summer and was taken aback by the winter wonderland the trails offered this time around.
Accompanied by blue jays, the odd squirrel and elusive rabbits (their presence only identifiable by fresh prints), hikers wound through a snow-capped forest of spruce, birch, oak and other Acadian forest varieties.
Some hikers chose a longer route opting to follow a loop down to a river, others chose a shorter option better suiting their morning. Smiles were abundant as folks rounded back to the trailhead to return their borrowed snowshoes.
“It’s just about getting people out,” said Lindee Gallant, for Community Navigator. “Without events like these some people might miss what is so close by.”
“It’s nice, because outdoor activities like this are generally quite safe right now,” Jacob Smith, with GoEast!, said.
Carlos and Carol Consejo of Souris brought their two children, Samantha and Leonardo, to try snowshoeing for the first time since they moved here from Mexico a few years ago.
“Imagine experiencing something you have only seen in the movies,” said Carlos about how much they love getting the kids out in the snow and trying new winter activities.
“The best thing is the snowshoes will all be available to borrow from local libraries,” Ms Gallant said.
She encourages everyone to spread the word so anyone wanting to get out and give snowshoeing a go, knows they have the option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.