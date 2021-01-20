Garth Gillis was a familiar face and voice on entertainment stages and in living rooms for the past few decades.
His ability to liven up a room with his toe-tapping classic country tunes was a passion he shared with many an audience across Kings County.
Mr Gillis of Roseneath passed away on January 8.
Whether it was on stage with his band, The Garth Gillis Band in the 1980s and early 1990s, or during one of the countless benefits he performed at, fellow musicians recall the image of a humble, generous man behind the microphone.
“He was just an all-around good guy,” local musician Maxine MacLennan said.
“I remember calling on Garth different times for him and his sound system to come and he would do that without hesitation.
“He was always ready to help.”
“He was very obliging,” fellow musician Lester MacPherson said. “He donated a lot of his time to charity events.”
Bobby MacGillivray joined the band back in 1980 and shared the stage with Mr Gillis for many years.
“Through the years he would be on the go three nights during the weekends,” Mr MacGillivray recalled.
The last time they shared the stage was in 2019 on a Friday night at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner.
“We had a lot of good times for sure and a lot of friendships were made.”
Ms MacLennan said when she thinks back what comes to mind the most is just how humble Mr Gillis was during his performances.
“Garth was kind, caring, compassionate and a really good community guy - he loved music.”
Mr Gillis showed those same characteristics out and about in the community as well, said his daughter Heather.
Whether it was through the pulp business he ran for many years or through his community connections he touched the lives and earned the respect of many in eastern PEI, Ms Gillis said.
“The common element that ran through Dad’s entire life is his generosity and support for the less fortunate,” she said.
“He was socially minded to his core.”
Back in 1974 Mr Gillis ran for the NDP in the provincial election.
“(That experience) permeated the principles and values he held as a business man,” Ms Gillis said.
“In the old days, many eastern Island families could put food on their tables by cutting and selling a few cords of pulp to Dad.”
Both Mr MacPherson and Ms MacLennan said they never met him on the street or in a coffee shop when he didn’t stop to catch up and he was always genuinely interested in what others had to say.
Mr Gillis’s funeral was held on Monday January 11. He leaves to mourn his partner, Debbie Johnston, and his daughters, Carolyn Gillis, Heather Gillis, Sharon (Colin) Gillis, and Gaylene (Brian) Gillis McCarron along with many other members of extended family.
