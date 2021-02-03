Cornelius “Con” Zaat had grown up under Nazi occupation in Holland, so when the Canadian Army came calling to recruit musicians for the military band, he seized the opportunity.
He spent the next six decades teaching music to students and playing it in communities across the Island, entertaining the public from lobster suppers to seniors’ homes.
Mr Zaat, 87, died on January 24 in Saint John, where he had lived in recent years.
He was a long-time music teacher at Cardigan Consolidated School and several other schools, played in the Con Zaat quartet in his early days, was an organist at St. Ann’s Lobster Suppers and local churches, and entertained residents in many nursing homes, including his own in Saint John.
Mr Zaat moved there to be close to his son Steve, who said he became an in-house entertainer for the home.
“When it comes to impacting lives, there were all these different pies he had his fingers in where people were profoundly affected. It’s overwhelming how many notes about that I’m getting. There’s a lot to process while grieving, but there’s an enormous sense of pride for how he did impact people’s lives,” Steve said. “They profoundly feel this loss. I feel terribly for that community. That particular complex has also had a COVID outbreak.”
He said his father liked to ham it up when he was performing.
“It was a real fun-loving component, outgoing, gregarious. A little crazy. It was part of his entertainer persona. He was one to definitely get a laugh and entertain.”
Steve is also a musician and there is one performance the two played that still sticks out in his mind.
“There were people there who had dementia and they knew all the words. To see the effect of his music and Dad reaching them at that level - something about music, it reaches deep. It was so inspiring to see.”
Fellow musician Jock Beck, who played in the Con Zaat Quartet, said he had a combination of talent and generosity.
“We think of him as a keyboard player, but he was a clarinet player (first). He was almost always in a real good humour and he was gifted. He could play anything at all.”
Mr Beck said Mr Zaat taught him how to play bass and helped him transition from rock and roll to dance music.
“He was a real gentleman, and he kept active to the end.”
Former Montague mayor Pat McGowan became close friends with Mr Zaat through playing music together. They would throw parties, often at her house since he loved to play her piano.
“We’d sing, we’d have a wonderful time. We’ve been friends for many, many years,” she said. “Such a gentleman. He always brought flowers or a bottle of wine or something.”
She said they met through music, often attending the same concerts. He was gifted enough to switch keys during his performances, she said.
“He was a gentleman. Always kind. We’re going to miss him.”
Mr Zaat played gigs at Legion branches and curling clubs, but his life’s work was imparting musical wisdom to his students.
“I hear it all the time, ‘he was my favourite music teacher,’” his son said.
Mr Zaat taught a large group of Dutch-Canadian students in Cardigan in the early 1970s and they formed a children’s choir called De Wielewaal.
Martina MacDonald was one of those students. She grew up hearing stories and songs from her mother about growing up in Holland during the war, and sang those songs in the choir.
“We’re very connected to our Dutch heritage. It wasn’t something that just disappeared when they moved here,” she said. “Con was really good at helping us keep our Dutch ancestry alive.”
Several decades later, Ms MacDonald convinced Mr Zaat to reunite the group, and they sang once again for a few years.
“I had grandchildren and wanted them to get involved and get to know some of these songs they taught us,” she said. “Thirty years later, we were all back in our wooden shoes.”
Mr Zaat had a knack for livening up a room with his talent, and she said he “lit up” when he got into his Dutch costume and wooden shoes.
When the pandemic stopped him from being able to play shows, Stephen taught him how to use Youtube and he uploaded about 100 video recordings. One was Garden of the Gulf, a song about PEI he wrote many decades ago.
Mr Zaat lost his wife, Jean, in 2009 and was predeceased by two daughters, Theresa and Karin. He leaves behind sons Stephen and Jeff and daughter Judy.
