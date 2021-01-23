The majority of races were cancelled in 2020 but Lana Chaisson of Souris, a veteran runner of seven or eight years, completed more half-marathons over the past 12 months than she ever has. In fact she logged more than 1,200 km from January 2020 to January 2021.
At her previous peaks, Chaisson ran three or four half-marathons over the course of a year. This year, mostly through virtual race events, she has completed seven.
Chaisson says the sport has been instrumental in keeping up good mental health through the pandemic.
“If I wasn’t running I wouldn’t feel like me,” Chaisson said, adding the shift from running a race with PEI Road Runners at least once a month to having nearly no races to look forward to, felt like a hit to her well-being.
“I was missing my fellow runners and people in general.”
This is why Chaisson registered for My Time - A Great Canadian Running Challenge.
“I said, ‘you know you’re going to sign up for that challenge and you’re going to do it because you’re not going to get yourself in a slump’,” Chaisson said.
The challenge was started by Jeannette Boudreau, a Grade 1 teacher and mother of three from northern Ontario.
Boudreau recognized the importance of personal time so she challenged herself to find time to run and walk 1,000 km in a year.
To build community she pitched the challenge to runners coast to coast in Canada and launched the idea online.
In 2018, just over 100 people registered. In 2019 about 270 participated. This year, more than 2,000 joined the challenge.
Some of the athletes adjusted their goal to run more than 2020 km in 2020.
Chaisson said the challenge is a great way to find motivation to get moving despite gym closures, race cancellations or adaptations and altered schedules.
She said if 1,000 km seems overwhelming, adjust your goal to something suitable. Either way the online community created by this challenge may be inspiring.
Debby Hughes of Montague also joined the challenge and was one of the first across Canada to complete 1,000 km.
She appreciated connecting with runners Canada-wide and hearing stories through the online community about people overcoming challenges and setting aside time to run, walk or get out and moving by other means.
Hughes and a group of about eight Islanders joined a virtual cross-Canada relay race.
“Together it didn’t take long to start crossing provinces,” she said.
As the runners clocked kilometres, they were sent information about the province they were virtually crossing.
Like Chaisson, Hughes has similar advice for those looking to start a running routine.
“Start small if that’s what feels right,” she suggests. “You own your day. You are in competition with no one.”
