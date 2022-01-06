“In God I trust” is a handwritten phrase at the top of a message recently found in a turn-of-the-century organ by Ashley Young of O’Leary.
He is hoping there is a descendant of the man who penned the message while tuning the organ back in 1920, who would be interested in having either the organ itself or the board the message is written on.
Tucked away inside the keyboard area it says (In God I trust) Tuned and repaired by Hector MacMillan, Fortune Bridge, Oct 4 1920 (Age 65 years).
“I know if it was my grandfather I’d be interested in having that in my possession,” Mr Young said.
“If it was mine I would have it framed and up on the wall somewhere.”
Mr Young came across the message when he recently acquired the organ from a gentleman in Alberton.
Other items found in the organ such as pictures and cards had names on them Mr Young recognized as likely being from the area.
He deduced from that Hector MacMillan may have traveled to Alberton to tune and repair the instrument.
Mr Young posted a message on Facebook in hopes of connecting with a relative. It has been shared far and wide and as of last Thursday he hadn’t had a response.
The 1921 census shows a Hector MacMillan residing in Fortune who is the right age of the organ tuner. His occupation is listed as a farmer, but the organ tuning may have been a sideline.
According to other records, Hector’s wife was Joanna. She was born the same year as Hector 1855 and died in 1923. She is buried in Fortune.
Anyone who has a connection to the MacMillans can contact Mr Young through his Facebook page.
Mr Young has been refurbishing and re-purposing old furniture of all descriptions for some time. He takes items destined to be thrown out and gives them a new life.
“I have refurbished a lot of organs from all over the island and have only had one other where there was a message left on it,” he said. That one was from the builder from Quebec.
