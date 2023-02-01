I can’t get no satisfaction, a song by the Rolling Stones was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Part of the lyrics are, “Baby, better come back maybe next week, Can’t you see I’m on a losing streak? I can’t get no, oh, no, no, no, hey, hey, hey, That’s what I say, I can’t get no, I can’t get no satisfaction.”
A satisfied mind was written by Red Hayes and Jack Rhodes and sung by Porter Wagoner in 1955. How many times have you heard someone say, “If I had his money I could do things my way.” Little do they know it’s hard to find one rich man in 10 with a satisfied mind.
On many occasions I’ve had the wonderful privilege to become friends with the Buddhist Monks here on PEI.
“What brought you to this Island?” I would ask them. Each time their response would be the same, “Because it’s so peaceful here.”
Someone said to me the other day. “I saw Jesus on PEI today, and when I asked Him why He was here he said, “Because I love working from home.”
Remember the donkey and the carrot story? The farmer couldn’t get the donkey to move forward so he tied a carrot on a long stick in front of the mule and he started moving forward. It worked for the farmer. Maybe our carrot or goal could be, “I’m going forward because look what I have, not what I want.”
Sometimes I’m like this mule, wanting this or that, thinking of what I don’t have and remain dissatisfied and unhappy.
Being satisfied involves changing the emphasis of our thinking from what we want to what we have. Rather than complaining about your pay start being grateful you have a job. Rather than wishing you were able to take a vacation be content to live in a peaceful country. The list of possibilities is endless. I’ve found if you’re grateful you’ll do a better job, be more productive, and maybe end up getting a raise.
St Paul said in Philippians 4:11, “I have learned in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.”
