I can’t get no satisfaction, a song by the Rolling Stones was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Part of the lyrics are, “Baby, better come back maybe next week, Can’t you see I’m on a losing streak? I can’t get no, oh, no, no, no, hey, hey, hey, That’s what I say, I can’t get no, I can’t get no satisfaction.”

A satisfied mind was written by Red Hayes and Jack Rhodes and sung by Porter Wagoner in 1955. How many times have you heard someone say, “If I had his money I could do things my way.” Little do they know it’s hard to find one rich man in 10 with a satisfied mind.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.