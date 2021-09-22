As the potato harvest begins to ramp up, growers have their fingers and toes crossed for some dry weather.
There were some anxious moments on September 14 when a frost advisory was issued, but Ryan Barrett of the PEI Potato Board said in a mid-month report to growers "it looks as though most fields escaped without significant damage. He noted the forecast for the next couple of weeks looks relatively warm and if that materializes it will keep the frost at bay.
"A lot of fields are still saturated and need a good stretch of dry weather to prepare fields for harvest as well as lessen the risk of tuber diseases due to excessive moisture," he noted.
Barrett stressed the importance of staying off wet fields with heavy machinery when possible to avoid soil compaction.
"I’m seeing a lot more fields that have been top-killed in recent days, as those varieties have reached their optimum size profile and now the key is getting skins set and ready for harvest," he noted. verwhelmingly I’m hearing from growers that yields are good…the biggest worries are getting them harvested in good condition and avoiding low specific gravity scores. "
He said the final late blight spore tests came back negative but added "I am hearing a few reports of higher levels of wireworm damage this year. I personally saw some early season wireworm damage on corn this year. I think the adequate rainfall during most of the growing season kept the wireworms closer to the soil surface and more active than in the last couple of dry years."
Barrett noted many participating growers are now starting to top kill. He noted Bortrytis (grey mold) spores are sky high adding "I have seen evidence of grey mold in multiple varieties in the past two weeks. For those planning their next couple of late season fungicide sprays, use of a product like chlorothanonil would be useful for helping to slow down grey mold progression and maintain a healthy, natural senescence of the crop."
Barrett, who is the research and agronomy specialist with the board, noted "Crop canopies have changed a lot in the last couple of weeks. Fields that were very green and upright before the rain from Ida are now showing significant signs of senescence. "
Barrett said some of the fields they were tracking for early dying are now showing 25 to 50% defoliation/senescence. He explained "This being said, a number of varieties have come to the point that they should be senescing and putting max energy into tuber bulking. In southern Kings County, the majority of acres have been top-killed and many growers are harvesting."
Barrett said he was pleased with what he saw at research and variety tours held in early September. He noted there were a lot more ten foot strips "between 300-400 cwt/ac than we’ve seen on these tours in the last few years. While we’re still a long way from having all the spuds in the sheds, it’s an optimistic forecast for strong yields."
Barrett noted growers are now starting to look at when it is appropriate to top-kill if necessary, adding "For many fields, trying to optimize quality and relatively dry harvest conditions will be of higher consideration than leaving fields to bulk, given that most crops are further ahead in development than recent years."
He urged growers to keep an eye out for tuber rot issues (pink rot, blackleg, Pythium) as potatoes go into storage. Barrett went on to say "I hear from a lot of growers that they have already been marking out wet spots where water has been standing and that they have a plan to dig those acres last or not at all. A very sensible plan of action. Avoid where possible taking any compromised crop into storage that has the potential to jeopardize your high quality crop."
