So, the government is going to give our farmers 8.5 cents per pound to destroy their potatoes which is less than it costs to produce them.
There are thousands of rigs in the middle of the city of Ottawa creating noise pollution 24/7 protesting unreasonable Covid rules, assaulting the senses of residents in that area, making it impossible for them to lead any semblance of a normal life. And, no, I’m not learning this from MSM. I have a good friend who lives there, and she’s barely slept in the past week. And I’m neither a farmer, nor am I amid the protest. But I am one disgusted citizen.
A perfectly good food source is being destroyed. Imagine what the people of Afghanistan or Syria would do with those potatoes. Imagine what our own Canadian poor would do with those potatoes on their tables at no cost. Imagine what our farmers and their workers would do if they were able to profit from their labours. And I have personally suffered the outrage of the heavy-handed government bent on making every Canadian citizen a criminal with excessive Covid regulations.
Covid has spawned a cottage industry of providing employment for the unemployable. Despite having done my best to follow all the rules and regulations, I found it necessary to make trips to the United States for medical care I was unable to obtain on the Island for at least a year. Returning to Canada proved a hellish nightmare at the border, made so by officials who didn’t know the law, but it didn’t stop them from being complete arseholes. I don’t believe waving Confederate and Nazi flags and inflicting distress on innocent citizens is the way to handle the problem. I chose to address the problem with my MP, Lawrence MacAulay. Toward that end, I emailed Mr MacAulay in August. I’m still waiting for an answer. So, upon my return from the states in the beginning of December, I called and asked to speak to Mr MacAulay. I didn’t hear from him, but assumed he was working assiduously on behalf of the potato farmers.
Obviously, at 8.5 cents per pound, I gave Mr MacAulay far too much credit. At 8.5 cents per pound, I figure he could have returned my phone call by the end of December. So, Mr MacAulay, please check your messages. I hope your office still has my phone number.
