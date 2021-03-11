A. Jean Green

April 7th, 1931 - March 6th, 2021
With dear, dear friends at her side, our mother died peacefully on Saturday, March 6th, 2021 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, PEI. She was the widow of Dr. Eric Green, and mother of Ken (Sue), Kelowna; Shiona (David), Winnipeg; Iona, Truro and Jane, San Francisco. Mum was blessed with grandchildren Amber, Andrew, Megan, Sam, Isaac, Matthew, Liam and Lindsay and 5 great grandchildren. Mum was a fiercely independent woman who lived a life filled with joy, friendship and giving. She loved us all. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or service will be held at this time. Funeral service and interment will take place later. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
