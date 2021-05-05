February 21st, 1951 - April 26th, 2021
Suddenly at home on Monday, April 26, 2021 of Addison “Sonny” Coffin, Charlottetown, age 70 years. Husband of Verna (MacKinnon). Brother-in-law of Cynthia MacDonald (Leo), Karen Lavers, Tanya Gregory (Kim), Ginny MacDonald (Joey) and Trevor MacKinnon (Debbie). Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews Angie, Shane, Cheryl, Trina, Tracey, Candace, Brett, Jessi and Kelsi. Sonny was a member of the Truro Town Police, RCMP and owner of Hennessey Cutcliffe Funeral Home until retirement in 2011. Sonny was a perfectionist by nature especially in keeping his vehicles shiny and new. He enjoyed his many excursions with his RCMP fishing buddies for many years. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
