October 21st, 1922 - November 17th, 2020
At Whisperwood Villa on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 of Agnes Regina “Jean” Rogers, Charlottetown, age 98 years. Sister of Evelyn Halloway (Gerald, deceased), Doris Turner (James, deceased), Lloyd (Phyllis, deceased), Shirley McEachern (Everett, deceased) and Sister-in-law of Cheryl Rogers. Predeceased by her parents Raymond and Emma (Blacquiere) Rogers, sisters Sr. Alfreda Rogers, Hilda Fawson, (Joe), Derma Kochan (George) and brothers Wallace (Iris), Roy and Vern and special friend Bill Trail. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family (invitation only) funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Church. A private interment will be in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
