April 29th, 1939 - December 3rd, 2020
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, December 3, 2020 of Albert “Ab” M. Ferris, Charlottetown, age 81 years. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Hogan). Dear father of Laura Quinn Graham (Eamon), Scott (Gail) and stepfather of Chris Mancuso, Heather Battie (Marc) and Stephen Campbell (Tess). Loving grandfather of Isaac Quinn, Teresa Quinn and step-grandfather of Carmen Mancuso, Sawyer Battie, Walker Battie, Meghan Graham, Hannah Graham and Zach Graham. Predeceased by his parents Chester and Helen and his first wife Betty Ann. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Charlottetown or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
