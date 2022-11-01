Alexander 'Alex' Joseph MacAulay

September 29, 1943 ~ October 29, 2022 (age 79)

Alexander “Alex” Joseph MacAulay, loving husband to Clare-Anne (Dunphy) MacAulay, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with his devoted wife, Clare-Anne, and treasured daughter, Maria MacAulay, at his bedside. Alex had earned his rest.