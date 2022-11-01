Alexander “Alex” Joseph MacAulay, loving husband to Clare-Anne (Dunphy) MacAulay, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with his devoted wife, Clare-Anne, and treasured daughter, Maria MacAulay, at his bedside. Alex had earned his rest.
Born in St. Peters Bay on September 29, 1943, Alex was the son of the late Archibald and Bernadette (MacDonald) MacAulay. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Clare-Anne; daughter, Maria (Jonathan); cherished grandsons, Jack and Sam; and siblings, James MacAulay (Lauretta), Lawrence MacAulay (Frances), Mary Palmer (Norbert), and Gloria Peters (Gerard, deceased). Alex will be missed by the Dunphy family and his many nieces and nephews.
Alex grew up on a farm, played baseball, went to Saint Dunstan’s University, spent time at Holy Heart Seminary, and did some counselling and contract work before joining the late Premier Joe Ghiz as his Principal Secretary. It was a special relationship – the lawyer and the former seminarian. Alex later served as the fourth President of Holland College.
Alex was always most comfortable when sitting or standing in the back row. He didn’t like attention. He disliked recognition even more. Alex was happy just being himself. Tall and rough-sawn, he mumbled, he growled, he smoked cigars, and he never lost his soft spot for the little guy. Most of all, Alex liked to get things done. And he did. For some, he was “The Pope”. For others, he was “30 Seat Alex”. But, for those who knew him best, he answered only to “Axe”.
Axe lived a life full of love. He adored his family and friends. Axe will remember the sounds of the baseball diamond, the good times at the golf course, the back rows of the school gyms and community halls, the basketball bouncing in the driveway, the nights spent on the deck, and the phone calls from his brother, Lawrence. To many, Axe was larger than life. He disagreed of course. For Axe, life was just a whole lot simpler than everyone made it out to be. It was all about being good to the people you love. Axe loved – and was loved by – many.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with private family visitation on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 2-4 p.m.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 151 Stratford Road, Stratford, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Assumption Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the QEH Foundation or Pat and the Elephant.
Commented