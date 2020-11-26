April 12th, 1923 - November 25th, 2020
Alice Janette Curtis, age 97 years, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, at the Garden Home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband James Stanley Curtis of Milton. Alice was born in Hampshire on April 12, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Wesley Brant and Ada (Ferrish) Stewart. Alice was born several months after her father was killed in a tragic accident when he was working in a deep snow train track cutting. Alice was cherished Mom to Wesley Curtis (Ruth) and Orville Curtis (Laura). She was the beloved grandmother of Shirlee Curtis (Robert Page), Sheila Curtis, and Sharon Curtis (Colleen MacPhee). Alice was predeceased by her grandson Myron (Heather) Curtis as well as her dear siblings Annie, Roy, and Priscilla (Charlie) Stevenson. Alice was the loving aunt to Irene (Gordon) Neil, Byron Stevenson, Vernon (Lorraine) Stevenson, Elizabeth (Harvey) Houston, and Shirley (Freddie) Bagnall. She will be remembered fondly by her extended family, special friends, and neighbors. Alice was celebrated for her life of caring and sharing as well for her wise and patient approach to life. She enjoyed each day and gladly welcomed visitors. To all those who held Alice in their love, thoughts and prayers these past years and for those who cared for Alice, especially her granddaughter Sharon, a heart-felt thank you from her family who truly loved her. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. A private interment will take place in St. John’s Anglican Church Cemetery, Milton. Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Anglican Church or Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
