July 2nd, 1938 - February 15th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, February 15, 2021 of Alice “Marie” MacInnis, Charlottetown, age 82 years. Dear mother of Kenny (Dawne) and Cindy MacInnis (Jeremy Crosby). Loving grandmother of Calen MacInnis, Dara MacInnis, Ella Crosby and Regan Crosby. Sister of Margaret Marcoux (Gil, deceased), Edna French (Harold, deceased). Predeceased by her husband John MacInnis, parents Lawrence and Ada (Griffin) Kickham, by her children Tammy and Timmy and by her brother Joseph Kickham. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral mass will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Marie’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne’s Parish Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
