The family of Earl Smith are saddened to share that Earl passed away suddenly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (from cardiac arrest), with his wife and children by his side, in the early hours of July 26, 2022. Earl spent his last day on earth the way he spent everyday for almost 60 years, working at the racetrack. At age 18 Earl opened his own stable and ran a successful business until the time of his death. His love of the industry started well before that time, and he grew the passion into a career. Earl will be sorely missed by so many from the barnyard, and the industry as a whole across the country. He established a reputation in the harness racing world, as one of the top Stakes Race trainer/drivers on the Canadian East Coast, capturing every major stakes race in Atlantic Canada on multiple occasions. He was recognized for his achievements as being one of only two horsemen in North America to have wins through seven decades. A true highlight of his career was winning the Gold Cup & Saucer in 2008. Achievements aside, Earl worked on numerous harness racing committees to better the sport and the industry. Earl is also going to be inducted into the PEI Hall of Fame on August 12, 2022, an event he was much looking forward to. Allan (Earl) Smith was born June 28, 1949. Earl is the son of (the late) Allan Smith and Wanda (nee Bernard). Earl is survived by his wife of 52 years, Muriel (nee Boyle), son Michael (Jana), daughter Roxanne (Dave Sigsworth), and grandchildren, Kyle Doiron, Brad Sigsworth, Dawsyn and Brady Smith. Earl will be greatly missed by his surviving siblings, Margie (Blair), Gary (Simone), Janet, Roger (Sherry), along with nieces and nephews. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Visitation will take place on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 4-7p.m. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 1p.m. in the Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. You may participate virtually through the following livestream link https://youtu.be/2uzMAhQfn1o. Memorial donations may be made online to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or KidSport PEI. Online condolences may be shared on Earl’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
