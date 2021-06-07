October 8th, 1926 - June 3rd, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, June 3, 2021 of Allison Edmund Carr, Harrington, age 94 years. Dear father of John (Connie), Mayda Fielding (Walter) and Scott. Loving grandfather of Sarah and Alex Carr, Jessie and Donald Fielding and Allison Carr. Great grandfather of Lara, Kallen, Aela, Heather and Kevin. Brother of Charles (Anna) and Jean Bulman (Exton, deceased). Brother-in-law of Kier Jones (Marion) and Jean (Coffin) Carr. Predeceased by his wife of 65 years Lois (Jones), parents Howard and Lily (Crabbe) Carr, sons Byron and Allan and brothers John, Robert and Bennett. Also predeceased by three brothers and one sister who died in childhood. Allison was a proud member and supporter of the PEI Harness Racing Association and PEI Colt Stakes. He was a director of The Canadian Guernsey Breeders Association, a school trustee and founding member of the Charlottetown Rural High School Construction Planning Committee. He was also a life-long and long-suffering Leafs fan. The family would like to thank the doctors and caregivers of Unit 2 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for their professional and thoughtful care. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a visitation and funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada (PEI) or the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared on Allison’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
