September 16th, 1923 - May 19th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 of Alta Florence Acorn, Brackley, age 97 years. Beloved wife of Robert. Dear mother of Lorne (Jeanette). Loving grandmother of R.J. and Chloe Acorn. Sister of Shirley Prowse. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. A private interment will be in Sherwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made online to Winsloe United Church. Online condolences may be shared on Alta’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
