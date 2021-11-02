June 25th, 1979 - October 23rd, 2021
With heavy hearts, the family of Amanda Nicole Morrow, announces her passing at the age of 42 on October 23rd, 2021, in Charlottetown, PEI. Beloved daughter of the late Doug Corkum and Judy Morrow, cherished sister of Charity (Glynn) Sheehan, and adored Auntie to Makenzie and Alivia Sheehan. She will be fondly remembered by her extended Morrow and Corkum families and her dear friends. Amanda was predeceased by her grandparents Thelma and David Morrow, Frank and Mary Corkum and cousin, Ryan Mullally. A private visitation and memorial service is entrusted to Belvedere Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated in honor of Amanda to Special Olympics PEI. Online condolences may be shared on Amanda’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented