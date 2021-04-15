August 27th, 1924 - April 9th, 2021
Angus (Gus) Carlyle Macleod (1924- 2021) Passed away April 9th, in the company of his wife Dorothy, son David, and the caring staff of Centennial Court, Atlantic Baptist Home, in Charlottetown, PEI. Born to Margaret and Angus, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Angus was the fourth of eight children. Angus joined the military in l944. After naval training at HMCS Queen Charlotte, and despite his best efforts to join the troops overseas, he was stationed in Charlottetown, PEI, during the last months of the war. Honorably discharged, he attended teacher’s college in Fredericton and became sports coordinator at Fredericton High School. In l949 he married Dorothy Eileen O’Hara and together they raised three sons. After teaching in Nashwaksis, NB., and St. Stephen’s School in Chambly, Quebec, he became principal of Royal Charles Elementary, in St. Hubert, Quebec, while studying for his degree at Sir George Williams University, Montreal. Missing the Maritimes, Angus & Dorothy moved back to Prince Edward Island in l973. Neighbours Harry and Donna James proved to be welcoming PEI tour guides and the greatest friends to the end. “Marrying Dorothy was the highlight of my life. Becoming the first principal of Stone Park School was the highlight of my career,” said Angus after his retirement in l987. A reader of poetry, Angus played old-timer hockey well into his seventies and enjoyed sailing the HoldFast for many years. He is predeceased by his eldest son Richard (2016) and survived by his sister Donna (Truesdale), daughter-in-law Linda, his grandson Stirling, son Bryan (Val) and grandchildren Kirk and Kendra, son David (Sharon) grandsons Sam (Mady) and Joe (Olivia), and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of the Atlantic Baptist Home. Given Covid restrictions the family will remember Angus in private. Condolences to davidmacleoddmm@outlook.com. A Farewell Be good, sweet maid, and let who will be clever; Do noble things, not dream them, all day long: And so make life, death, and that vast forever One grand, sweet song. Charles Kingsley (1819-1875)
Commented