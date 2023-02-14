Anna Gerarda (Verkaik) Mol

December 22, 1921 ~ January 17, 2023 (age 101)
Anna passed away peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Center at the age of 101 with her family by her side.
Anna was born in Utrecht, Netherlands emigrating to Canada in 1926 and settling in Ontario. Anna was daughter of Antje and Gerard Verkaik. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Mol (2015).
Anna was devoted to the Charlottetown Christian Reformed Church, from where the wake and funeral will be held. She taught Sunday School, was a choir member, and had Bible study groups for many years. She was one of the founding members of Christian Communications. She loved to entertain at her old school house in Milton and at the family farm in Winsloe, it was the joy of her life.
She is survived by her children, David (Eva) Milton Station, Leonard (Debbie) Stratford, Calvin (Nathalie) Cornwall, and Robin (Michelle) Edmonton; fourteen Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren. She is the last surviving member of the Verkaik family from Holland Marsh, Ontario. She was predeceased by her sisters Elizabeth, Lena and Agnes, and brothers Jacob, George, Peter, Harry, and Anthony.
One of Anna’s blessings was to be able to stay in her family home until just after her 100th birthday. Special thanks to the staff at Atlantic Baptist Nursing Home and Provincial Palliative Care Center for her care this past year.
The funeral and visitation will be at Christian Reformed Church. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 21 from 2-5pm and the funeral service on Monday, January 23 at 11am. The service will be livestreamed on the church website at https://charlottetowncrc.org/. Interment in the Highfield Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations in Anna’s memory may be mailed to Provincial Palliative Care Center at 93 Murchinson Lane, Charlottetown, PE C1A 0G3 or online to Immanuel Christian School (icspei.ca).
