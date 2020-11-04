Anna Mae Dodsworth

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

July 7th, 1937 - November 1st, 2020

At Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, November 1, 2020 of Anna Mae Dodsworth (Compton) of Charlottetown, age 83 years. Beloved wife of Lester Dodsworth. Loving mother of Susan Anna Halterman (Mike). Cherished grandmother of Catherine, Stephen, Blair, Paul and great-grandmother of Alexander. Mother-in-law of Candy Dodsworth. Sister of Grace Foote (Roy, deceased). Predeceased by her son Charles Grant Dodsworth, by her parents Milton & Catherine (MacLeod) Compton and by her brother William Compton (Margaret) her sister Florence Nicholson (Gordon). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Zion Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com