July 7th, 1937 - November 1st, 2020
At Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, November 1, 2020 of Anna Mae Dodsworth (Compton) of Charlottetown, age 83 years. Beloved wife of Lester Dodsworth. Loving mother of Susan Anna Halterman (Mike). Cherished grandmother of Catherine, Stephen, Blair, Paul and great-grandmother of Alexander. Mother-in-law of Candy Dodsworth. Sister of Grace Foote (Roy, deceased). Predeceased by her son Charles Grant Dodsworth, by her parents Milton & Catherine (MacLeod) Compton and by her brother William Compton (Margaret) her sister Florence Nicholson (Gordon). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Zion Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented