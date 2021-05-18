January 23rd, 1938 - April 28th, 2021
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Cherished and Beloved Mother, Anne Marie Kerr-Wheadon, age 83. A ten-year resident of Charlottetown, PEI, our Mother passed away in the early morning on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Born January 23, 1938 in Sydney Mines and raised in Baddeck, Cape Breton by her adoptive parents, the late Mary Anne McIver and John Alexander Kerr, our Mother began the formative years of her life with the nurturing and gentle guidance of her Mother, Mary Anne Kerr in Baddeck. Our Mother rarely spoke of her life before her five children entered her World. It came to us, her children, that Mom had many accomplishments and developed her character through her many experiences. As a young woman, she was an untrained Lifeguard given that responsibility because of her ability as a natural strong swimmer. After attending Nursing School in Boston, Massachusetts, her career in nursing started at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Later after raising five children, she continued Nursing at the Halifax County Regional Rehabilitation Centre where she met and continued to be good friends with many of her nursing colleagues. Mom was known for her quick wit, strong will, resiliency, and a remarkable sense of humour. She lived life to the fullest and did not hesitate to speak her mind. Perhaps the reason for Mom’s strength and attractive character was the virtue her Mother instilled in her, her faith in God, and ultimately her most precious possessions, her five children. Mom’s first marriage was in June 1959 to Archie Edward Rose, a Clearance Diver for the Canadian Navy, and for whom she gave birth to five children. Being a wife of a Naval officer, we as a Family moved about frequently. Regardless of uncertainty and a husband at sea or on course, our Mother managed to raise five children close in age. No matter where we were, Mom made friends some of whom became exceptionally long friendships; Margaret Jones (Margie), Mary Rose, and Cheryl and Dell Church all wonderful people and true friends of Mom. Cheryl recently wrote to Mom “We both love you and wish we could see you. We will one day, In the Paradise!” A wonderful tribute from a dear friend and a testament to Mom’s faith in God! She Loved Life, the natural world and every sentient being in it. Over the years Mom rescued many dogs, cats, birds, and even an injured, crippled squirrel that she affectionately named Al. She had nursed and kept Al for many years. Mom has always kept a dog or a cat and this is where her children acquired the same sentiment and love for animals. Her children were her life to whom she gave strength and the courage to move on through an uncertain World. She taught all not just through her words of wisdom, but through her resilient approach to challenges often with a sense of irony evident in her Cape Breton heritage. We long for you our Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma. We look upon these words here as difficult as it is to end them here. We wish to continue speaking your name. You were hopeful to live on; you had dreams of travel to the Swiss Alps and Greece, and all you ever wanted was to Love and be Loved. I write this knowing your final words were, “I Love You”. Anne Marie Wheadon is predeceased by Francis Gordon Wheadon of Burlington, Nova Scotia (1942-2013) Anne Marie is survived by: Former Husband: Archie Edward Rose Her Five Children: Maryanne Rose-Hutchings Barry and Colleen Rose Martin Shane and Kelly Rose Shannon and Anita Rose Seana Rose and Simon Grice Her Grandchildren: Annemarie, Ben, Jeremy, Adam, Felicia, Larissa, Bradley, Amber, Courtney, Kathleen, Sydney, & many Great Grandchildren. Mom Loved meaningful music; her singing voice will be with us forevermore when we hear the lyrics she would sing for Mom’s Hope and Love for Life: I have a dream, a song to sing To help me cope with anything If you see the wonder of a fairy tale You can take the future even if you fail I believe in angels Something good in everything I see I believe in angels When I know the time is right for me I’ll cross the stream, I have a dream (Aleksej Anatolevich Kortnev) We Love You, We Love You, We Love You, For Ever and Evermore In Anne Marie’s Honour, Donations may be made to: Nova Scotia SPCA https://www.novascotiaspca.ca/how-you-can-help/donate/ Hope for Wildlife https://www.hopeforwildlife.net/all-the-ways-to-give
