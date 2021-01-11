May 23rd, 1943 - January 8th, 2021
The death of Anthony F “Tony” Kelly occurred peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown. He was born in Peacehaven, England on May 23, 1943. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Margaret; son Michael (Tanya), grandson Colby, granddaughter Jaden, son Duane (Sarah), granddaughter Ruby; step-son Paul Herring (Christina) and her daughters Cassandra and Tiffany; step-son David Herring and his daughters Amy, Amanda (Calvin) and great granddaughters Calia and River; Shaena (Drew); and Tony’s brother David (Kevin) in England. Tony was predeceased by his father Borden, mother Vera, brother Donald, brother Brian and his sister Judy Oliver. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Dorena Hall and Joan Kelly. Tony is lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Charlottetown. The service will be live-streamed on St. Paul's Anglican Church Facebook Page, Monday at 1:30 p.m. In Tony’s memory, donations may be made online to the Canadian Cancer Society PEI. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
