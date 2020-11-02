Archie Gillespie

November 1st, 1947 - October 30th, 2020
It is with great sadness we mourn the sudden passing of Archie on Friday, October 30, 2020, age 72 years. He is survived by his wife Sharon Coulson, his daughters Sarah and Kirah, son John-Paul, grandson Tristan, father-in-law Bruce and sisters Stephanie, Laura (Gary), Anne (Doug), Kally (Carlos), Sandra (Jon) and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Archie is predeceased by his mother Rita, father Beverly and mother-in-law Lila. He will be missed by his many friends and by his dog Enzo. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army or to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
