November 10th, 1947 - February 18th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, February 18, 2021, of Arthur Wayne Jay of Morell, age 73 years. Son of the late John Francis Jay and Ada Isabell Mosher. Fondly remembered by Mildred McInnis and other cousins and close friends, and his sister Carol Duncan, Nova Scotia. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private service (by invitation only) will be held. If so desired, memorials to the P.E.I. Humane Society would be appreciated. Interment later in the Midgell Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com.
