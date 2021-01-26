February 24th, 1946 - January 20th, 2021
At his home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 of B. Adolphus “Dolph” Gillis, Charlottetown and formerly of St. Peters Bay, PE, age 74 years. Loving father of Jeffrey, deceased, (Kim) and Laura Gillis (Mike Lewis). Cherished Papa to Brittany and Grampy to Thomas. Dear brother of Mary Gillis, CND; Bernadette Spicer (Tom, deceased), Anne T. Gillis, CND and Brenda Curran (Robin, deceased). Brother-in-law of Patricia Gillis (Richard, deceased) and Ada Gillis (Daniel, deceased). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Brent and Maude (MacAulay) Gillis and by his brother-in-law Charley Greene. Dolph began his life on the hill in St. Peter's Bay with his parents and 6 siblings. He moved to Charlottetown to attend St. Dunstan's. Although he worked and lived in Charlottetown, his connection to the Bay was always important to him. Dolph who was affectionately known as Papa or Grampie loved his family first and foremost. He loved meeting and talking to people, having fun babysitting his granddaughter Brittany and watching sports especially when his grandson, Thomas, was playing. Dolph loved a good argument and would challenge anyone who was willing to question his vast knowledge of many topics! In these last years, Dolph has had to face many challenges with his health. Thanks to his family, his doctors, neighbours, friend Joanie, life-long buddy Leonard MacKinnon and his Homecare angels, he was able to enjoy his last days where he wanted to be -Home. We will all miss him! Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, service and interment will take place later. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to PEI Home Care Program, 165 John Yeo Drive, Charlottetown, PE C1E 3J3 or online to KidSport PEI. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
