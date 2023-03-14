At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 of B. Beth Stewart, Frenchfort, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late J. Winston Stewart. Survived by her sister, Stella Boswall; her children, Sharon Kelly, Kent (Marion), Rhonda (Eldon Smith), and Alan (Kathy); and grandchildren, Meghan (Travis MacLeod), Matthew, Brandon, Aaron, and Alisa Stewart. Lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren, Chloe and Callie MacLeod; and her sisters-in-law, Esther Stewart and Willena Stewart. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Henry Lyle and Pearl Emma (Jay) Boswall; her brothers, Roy (Elizabeth) Boswall, Irving (Margaret) Boswall, Keir (Mary) Boswall; her son-in-law, Wilfred Kelly; brothers-in-law, Allison (Zita) Stewart, Garth Stewart, Guy Stewart, Wilfred Stewart; sisters-in-law, Lorna (Malcolm) Darrach and Helen (Preston) Cudmore; and nephews-in-law, David Darrach and Paul Stewart. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with a visitation on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 5-8 pm. A funeral service will be held in the Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11:00 am. Interment to follow in the Central United Church Cemetery, Dunstaffnage. Memorial donations may be made online to the QEH Foundation or to the Central United Church Cemetery Fund (cheques can also be mailed to Central United Church Cemetery Fund, 145 Rte. 6, Dunstaffnage, C0A 1T0).
Commented