Barb Mackay

October 21st, 1949 - November 5th, 2020
At home suddenly on Thursday, November 5, 2020 of Barbara Jean MacKay (Cobb) of Brackley, age 71 years. Beloved wife of Wayne, and loving mother of Jason, Jeff (Karey) and Jennifer (Troy). Dear grandmother of Jacob, Isabella and Tayah. Survived by sisters Sandra Sexton (Gerard), Nancy Bradley (Phillip), brother John, and brother-in-law Burton Norring. Predeceased by her parents Lorne Phillip Cobb and Marjorie Violet (Matheson), and sister Donna Norring. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private memorial service will take place by invitation. Live-streaming of this service will be available on the Belvedere Funeral Home website Tuesday, 10 November at 10:00. A burial will be held later at Sherwood Cemetery, and some of Barb’s ashes will be scattered in one of her favorite places, Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia. Memorial donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Salvation Army. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
