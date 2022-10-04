At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Monday September 26, 2022 of Barbara Ann Rigney, Charlottetown. A truly great lady, who was gracious and elegant.
Barbara was pre-deceased by her husband Jim with whom she had 62 years of love and laugher. Her greatest pride and joy was her family - daughters Sue, Liz and Carrie and granddaughters Eliza and Anna Weatherbie. She counted herself fortunate to have daughter-in-law Tammy Smith and sons-in-law Leonard Weatherbie (deceased) and Danny MacGuigan.
Barbara was a dedicated mother, community volunteer and loyal friend. She was kind and generous to all. She lived on the ‘high road’ and had a strong moral compass.
She had the rare quality of finding beauty in everything and was truly grateful for the simple things in life – a sunny day, a warm cup of tea, a flowering orchid.
Barbara’s defining quality was her inner strength which enabled her to move through the world with quiet confidence and elegance. She drew on that strength during life’s more challenging chapters – especially her last few weeks as she accepted the end with stoic resolution.
A true red head ‘till the end, Barbara lived a spirited and full life on her own terms. Her death is a loss too hard to articulate but her memory will live on in all those who were made better by knowing her.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1:00pm. A private interment will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
