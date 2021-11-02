August 4th, 1938 - October 25th, 2021
It is with great sadness that we announce that Barbara Claire Moore (Cameron) passed away peacefully at the QEH in Charlottetown on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Born in Charlottetown, PEI on August 4, 1938, Barbara was the daughter of the late Lester and Jean “Ike” Cameron (née Rice). She was predeceased by her husband, Sterling “Stu” Moore, sister Jeanne Coulson and sister-in-law Barb Cameron. Survived by siblings Doug (Jean Ready) Cameron, and Donna (Charlie) Munroe, by brother-in-law Wally Coulson; and her five children, Tracy (Paul) Gormley, Scott (Joy) Moore, Chris (Colleen Davey) Moore, Trent (Terry) Moore, Todd Moore and daughter-in-law, Ruth Gallacher. Following the death of her beloved husband in 1982, Barb demonstrated strength and resiliency and always put her family first. She was a kind, thoughtful and loving mother who considered family her greatest blessing. She never asked for much and always enjoyed and appreciated the simple things in life. Some of Barb’s greatest pleasures included trips to Nova Scotia and Ontario to visit family, sitting on the deck in good weather, drives around the Island and coffee dates. Barb cherished and adored her eight grandchildren and was affectionately called Grammy by all: Paul Jr and Jonathan Gormley, Allyson and Stephen Moore, Rebecca and Rachael Moore and Hayden and Carter Moore. Barb valued friendship and enjoyed many chats over coffee with the ladies of Hemlock Court and her longtime friends and neighbors. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the staff at the QEH who were kind and graciously cared for Barb during her stay. Barb will be forever missed and loved. A private (invitation only) family service will be held at the Belvedere Funeral Home. Donations in honor of Barb’s memory may be made online to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation, PEI chapters. Pictures may be viewed on this link:https://photos.app.goo.gl/WFHeUtK2Vzf3Lize8 . Online condolences may be shared on Barbara’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
